Cameron Diaz on why she ditched Hollywood

Cameron Diaz has made a rare on screen appearance saying she feels "at peace" after stepping away from the spotlight of Hollywood.

Diaz, who has recently launched her own range of organic, additive free wines, talked candidly about abandoning her Hollywood career, saying actors are "infantilised" and she wanted to become independent.

The Golden Globe nominated actor did a remote interview with Gwyneth Paltrow for 'In goop Health: The Sessions' and was asked "What did it feel like to walk away from a movie career of that magnitude?".

"Peace. I got a peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself," Diaz responded. "Even as you're saying it, I'm like, I feel grounded, and light."

"It's a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won't understand it, I know you understand it, but it was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there," Diaz said.

"There's a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you're really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there."

"I get the overwhelming energy of the attention being put towards me."

"When you're making a movie, they 'own you'. You're there 12 hours a day for months on end. You have no time for anything else."

Diaz has been nominated for four Golden Globes.

Diaz last appeared in a film in 2015.

"I handed off parts of my life to other people - and they took it. And I had to basically take it back."

Diaz said actors are "infantilised" by handlers and she wanted to be "self-sufficient".

"I really needed to know that I could take care of myself and that I knew how to be an adult, and I knew how to navigate the world of the complexity of being an adult and having responsibility."

