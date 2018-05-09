Calvin Harris in serious car crash

CALVIN Harris has been involved in a serious car accident in LA after girlfriend Aarika Wolf smashed into another car.

The Sun reports that the DJ walked away from the accident in a residential Beverly Hills street after Wolf reportedly drove a Range Rover into the side of a Honda saloon carrying two women.

TMZ reports the cars spun and the airbags went off, before police were called to the scene and the parties exchanged insurance details.

After the smash, Harris and Wolf were reportedly invited into a famous neighbour's home as their car was towed away.

The Sun has contacted a rep for Harris for comment.

In 2016 Harris was involved in another car crash in LA when his 4x4 collided with a car being driven by a 16-year-old girl.

The star was taken to hospital and has his black SUV suffered a badly damaged hood, bumper and licence plate.

Harris and Wolf's crash comes just weeks after the couple were pictured looking very happy together at Disneyland.

The 34-year-old DJ appeared in great spirits as he walked around the park's Fantasyland with the 24-year-old model and a young guest.

The on-off pair were also pictured enjoying a romantic holiday to Cancun, Mexico, shortly after The Sun revealed they had reunited in March.

Their getaway came amid reports that Wolf had moved into Harris' mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

And a source claimed it would last, saying: "This time pals believe their relationship will last the distance."

However, it hasn't always been plain-sailing for the couple, with this the third time they have reignited their romance.

They dated for seven months in 2015 before the chart-topper dumped the model for Taylor Swift.

But Harris and the singer split after 15 months of dating in 2016.

He then got back with Wolf last August, before the pair parted ways again just months later.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission