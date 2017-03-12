Calm Kits to help with sensory overload

A PROJECT to promote greater community inclusion of children with sensory processing challenges associated with autism and Asperger's is ready to take off.

The Bellingen Shire Council has been successful in securing grant funding to undertake the Calm Kits for Sensory Friendly Safe Spaces project.

Funding attained through the Northcott FundAbility Program will raise awareness of challenges faced for people diagnosed with autism and Asperger's to increase empathy and understanding in the broader community.

The funding will be used to produce 15 Calm Kits, which will be distributed in locations in Dorrigo, Bellingen, Urunga and Mylestom including businesses, cafes, medical centres and childcare centres and will expand on the work already undertaken to provide Sensory Friendly Safe Spaces for children and families experiencing sensory stimulation overload.

Four Calm Kits, which include a range of sensory tools are currently available at the Bellingen Library, Number 5 Church Street, Kombu Wholefoods and the Little Red Kitchen, but there has been much interest for other potential hosts about acquiring a kit.

The grant application was submitted with support from Chantal Lennox of It Takes a Village and Marg Hopper from Awesome Kids OT.

The funding will also be used to develop a website which will be used as a platform for the project and will include information about the Calm Kit, how to participate, ordering a Kit or replacement components or just finding out more about Sensory Processing Challenges and the appropriate groups and services available locally that can provide support.

"It is great news that Council has been able to secure funding to build on the success of the Sensory Friendly Safe Spaces project initiated by It Takes a Village and Awesome Kids OT in response to an identified community need," Bellingen Shire Mayor, Cr Dominic King said.

"I look forward to supporting the roll out of this project in the community”.

All interested businesses, groups or people wanting to learn more are invited to attend one of two information sessions where they will find out more about Sensory Processing Challenges and the Calm Kits.

The first hour-long session will held on Monday, May 1 from 5.30pm at the Bellingen Youth Hub and the second session will be held a week later from 5.30pm Hickory House in Dorrigo.

The information session will include a detailed explanation of the contents of the kit, instructions on the purpose and its use and planning for ongoing project sustainability.