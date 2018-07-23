New works scheduled for Coffs Harbour boat ramp

MATTERS up for discussion at Thursday's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting include:

Youth club facility proposed for Woolgoolga

Councillor John Arkan has expressed concern for 'a number of children at risk of committing unlawful offences' in the Woolgoolga area and has requested a report into the feasibility of a youth centre there.

He has requested a report on the status of the building in Queen St near the basket ball courts; information as to any plans for a youth club or PCYC type facility; and to identify any possible sites.

A few years ago there were attempts from Woolgoolga Rotary and other community groups to establish a youth club in the building near the basketball courts but with Woolgoolga and the northern beaches experiencing a growing population of families in recent years Cr Arkan believes the plan should now be revisited.

Boat ramp progress update

An update has been requested on improvements to the Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp facilities including signage, lighting and CCTV cameras.

On June 14 it was identified as a matter of urgency for council to liaise with Marine Rescue to establish new boat ramp signage that is rationalised and illuminated. The central message of signage needs to emphasise that skippers must report to Marine Rescue before launching from and returning to the ramp on low tides.

Funding options have also been investigated with a grant application prepared to the Saving Our Waterways Fund which could be used for CCTV cameras to assist Marine Rescue in monitoring boat ramp safety.

Review of fees and charges

Councillor George Cecato has pointed out that with the Crown Land Management Act 2016 coming into force on July 1 this year, council now has the ability to manage Crown Land and the way it issues licences to use both Council owned land and Crown Land.

"This may provide council the opportunity to amalgamate fees for the use of this land where previously the council, as the corporate manager for different reserve trusts was required to charge fees for individual reserves."