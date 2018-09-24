Calls on RMS to plan bypass around community's expectations

COFFS Harbour Mayor Denise Knight has questioned whether the three Roads and Maritime Services community consultation sessions on the Coffs Harbour Bypass design will fully explain the changes local residents can expect once the $1.2 billion upgrade is built.

By comparison, Councillor Knight said the community consultation on the $9.2 million Jetty Foreshores upgrade involved a six-week community consultation process that won the Coffs Harbour City Council a national award for keeping the community informed on what was planned.

"Just three community consultation sessions. I'm amazed by that on a billion dollar project that's so important. We had 303 as part of the planning for the Jetty Foreshores to make sure we involved the community and got it right," Cr Knight said.

The first of the RMS community consultation sessions will be held today at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club from 4-7pm, followed by sessions at the club on Saturday, October 13 from 9am-noon and Thursday, October 18 from 4-7pm.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight.

The mayor made the comments today, in expressing her disappointment that the bypass concept design, released on Monday, will include land bridge constructions at Roberts Hill and Gatelys Rd and a cutting at Shephards Lane, despite expectations three 'potential' tunnels would be constructed.

. RMS

"At the end of the day I'm a little disappointed with the concept design given the general discussion when the concept plans were first brought out that we would be getting tunnels," Cr Knight said.

"With all the verbal discussions that were had with councillors and council staff we all thought we were getting tunnels.

"I feel the goalposts have been moved with two land bridges and a cutting.

"It's really disappointing given all of the hard work that we put in, from speaking to ministers, going to Canberra and also the hard work of Luke Hartsuyker and Andrew Fraser in getting the funding and being left with what appears to be something that's second rate.

The RMS bypass map in this photo when Deputy Prime Michael McCormack announced funding for the $1.2 billion project showed just the preferred route, not whether there were tunnels planned at that stage. However, the early planning maps referred to three 'potential' tunnels along the route. Trevor Veale

Asked whether she thought the land bridges versus tunnels design came down to restrictions on truck movements carrying dangerous goods or funding, the mayor was clear.

"I think it's the bottom line, with projects it's always the cost, had the bypass been built 15 years ago, it wouldn't have cost this much," she said.

"Let's be realistic about this, we deserve the best. We are not a second rate city any more, Coffs is a leading regional city with a great airport and a great sports centre and what we don't want it the RMS doing the long awaited bypass on the cheap.

"What's important is that residents get in there and get to the information sessions and put their two bobs' worth in.

"We all fought really hard to get it and we don't want a cheap version. We want three tunnels.

"There are road tunnels right throughout Europe, tunnels linking England to France, why can't Coffs Harbour have one or three if need be.

"I don't think it's ever too late to change a design concept, what's important is that we get it right. That's most important.

"Overall I just hope the RMS operates the same as local government in its community consultation processes and every submission and and every bit of feedback is taken on board.

"If after the three sessions and when consultation closes, the majority of submissions received indicate residents would rather have land bridges in order to have the bypass, I will go with the community, if they stay stand firm on the tunnels then I will," she said.