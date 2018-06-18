Calls for tourist signage on highway under review

THE New South Wales Government has today responded to calls for greater exit signage on the Pacific Motorway to assist towns and cities that have been bypassed or are now situated well off the highway route.

Roads and Maritime Services and Destination NSW is involved in a project instigated by Roads Minister and Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey.

Mrs Pavey said while she completely understands the call for more motorway exit signs, the results of an RMS Pilot Program need to be analysed before extending visual town signs to other locations.

"Today I have explained to Nambucca Chamber of Commerce that Macksville was one of three bypassed locations that are being trialed to ensure placing visual exit signs on the highway works," Mrs Pavey said.

"I am proud as the Roads Minister to have initiated this new policy; however, as these signs require significant taxpayer investment, it is best that we prove they produce the desired outcome before the initiative is extended further."

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey opens the Macksville Bridge. Rachel Vercoe

Mrs Pavey said Destination NSW is involved with the project, and, if the findings show that the signs attract more local visitation, more can be installed along motorways.

"The desire for towns such as Nambucca and Kempsey, which want similar signs to Macksville, is understandable," Mrs Pavey said.

"This is precisely why I initiated this signage change. I believe we need to remind people, who travel our almost-complete Pacific Highway motorway, that the Mid North Coast has much to offer.

"Intuitively, we all know we should be showcasing the beauty of our region and as a government; a key goal is to increase tourism, boost our economy and support local business at every opportunity.

"If it can be proven this new policy initiative aids in this process, then with the support of the local community, we can extend the scheme."

The three new bypassed locations being trialed are Macksville, Berry and Holbrook.

Mrs Pavey said the results of the trial will be made available before the end of the year.