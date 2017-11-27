Calls for job seekers ramp up ahead of employment boom

ARE you looking for work? Roads and Maritime Services is ramping up its calls for job seekers to apply for work on the Pacific Highway upgrade.

An initiative has now been launched to bring prospective workers onto the $4.36 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade more efficiently through training sessions.

The 'Work Ready' Program is offering the induction and safety training sessions in preparation for a boost in employment, with the number of jobs available set to peak to just below 1,000 by next year.

"The upgrade is employing 2,970 workers, with work to peak early next year when around 3,700 people are expected to be directly working on the upgrades," said an RMS spokesperson.

"The Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the upgrade currently employs 2,117 workers."

Participating in an induction and safety training session is one of the steps required to be ready to work on the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade and sessions will be open to members of the community seeking work on the project.

"Workers who gain skills on the upgrade will have greater employment opportunities and develop expertise which can be transferred to other industries."

While the training sessions don't guarantee a job on the project, workers are a step closer to gaining the employment.

The sessions are planned to start before the end of the year and will continue into next year. If you are interested, register for a training session by sending an email to W2Bjobs@pacificcomplete.com.au, call 1800 778 900 or visit www.pacificcomplete.com.au/jobs.