Calls for applications to reduce risk of shark attacks

JUST a few days after Woolgoolga Beach was evacuated, Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser has put the call out for locals and organisations to apply for grants to undertake research on reducing the risk of shark attacks.

Around 10am on Easter Monday, Woolgoolga Beach was evacuated after a 2m white shark was spotted by a patrolling helicopter.

Daily shark spotting from helicopters is now underway as part of the $16m NSW Shark Management Strategy until April 29.

This week, Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser urged technology developers, researchers, organisations, educational institutions and businesses to apply for grants to undertake research, testing and development to help reduce the risk of interactions between sharks and beach users.

Around $200,000 per year is up for grabs.

"This year there is a priority on projects that develop technologies and/or research that looks at the social and economic implications of shark incidents in a community,” he said.

"The projects are vital to ensure we are up to date with the science and looking at ways to improve beachgoer safety,” Mr Fraser said.

The Department of Primary Industries recently released the results of a 6-month trial of SMART drum lines off the Coffs Coast, revealing a total of 16 white sharks and 18 tiger sharks were tagged and released during this period.

To find out more, visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/sharks.