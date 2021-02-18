Calling on women to stand up for election

State-wide figures show Coffs Harbour City Council is bucking the trend with our mayor Denise Knight (top left) one of only 37 across the state. She is supported by fellow female Crs Tegan Swan and Sally Townley. Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh is encouraging women to run at the September elections.

State-wide figures show Coffs Harbour City Council is bucking the trend with our mayor Denise Knight (top left) one of only 37 across the state. She is supported by fellow female Crs Tegan Swan and Sally Townley. Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh is encouraging women to run at the September elections.

State-wide figures show that Coffs Harbour City Council is bucking the trend when it comes to male/female ratios.

Mayor Denise Knight is one of less than 40 female mayors across NSW compared to almost 90 male mayors.

And she is supported by two fellow female Crs: Tegan Swan and Sally Townley. Jan Strom was also elected but retired due to medical advice.

Before the elections were deferred for 12 months due to COVID-19 the Coffs Coast Advocate put the question of quotas to our leaders and this was their response:

The elections will now be held in September this year - It’s a date: so who will be running at the next election ?

As the elections approach Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh is encouraging local women to consider running.

Mr Singh said the NSW Government is committed to increasing the number of female councillors serving their local communities and achieving greater diversity in our councils.

“That’s why the Government has increased funding to $150,000 for women’s organisations to stage a series of workshops for prospective female candidates,” Mr Singh said.

“You don’t need any formal qualifications to stand for election – all you need is a strong will and a desire to make a difference in your local community.”

Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock encourages anyone thinking about running this September to attend one of the workshops organised by Australian Local Government Women’s Association NSW Branch (ALGWA NSW) or Women for Election Australia.

“From Albury to Dubbo, Western Sydney to Lismore, over 30 workshops will be taking place across the State in the next few months to equip and inspire more women to run this September,” Mrs Hancock said.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said with women representing just 31 per cent of all NSW councillors, the Government is focused on building a safer, stronger regional NSW and empowering more women to stand for their community.

“We all know that decisions made at a local government level have an incredible effect on our communities. With more women involved, we have the opportunity for a more balanced view, one that reflects our communities and leads to better outcomes,” Mrs Taylor said.

Information about the NSW Government’s Election of Women to Local Government campaign can be found on the Office of Local Government website.