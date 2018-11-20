Calling on talent for auditions

IF you're ready to shine on stage, don't miss the upcoming auditions for CHATS' latest production, Heathers: The Musical.

Based on the iconic 1989 film by Daniel Waters, it will be one of the most contemporary musicals produced in Coffs Harbour.

The musical debuted off Broadway in 2014 and is due to end its West End run at the end of this year.

The musical will be directed by local Rory Banwell, with musical direction from well-known performer Pete Skelton and choreography by Ash Ross from Julie Ross Dance Studio.

The show calls for a small but dedicated cast, with 18 of the roles are for people passing as teenagers and three adult roles.

Those auditioning must be over 16 due to the content of the show.

The rehearsal period will begin in early January and continue until opening night on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

The run will conclude on Sunday, April 14 with a total of 11 shows.

The vocal range and type for most characters is broad and belting, however, ensemble roles are lighter in nature.

Auditions for the show are being held over the weekend of December 8-9 at Coffs Harbour High School.

For more information about auditions, contact Rory Banwell on rory@rorybanwell.com or look for CHATS Heathers on Facebook.