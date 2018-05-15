Calling all paws for a stroll

IF you're crazy about dogs, head to Park Beach Reserve on Sunday for The Million Paws Walk followed by fun dog events all for the RSPCA.

Whether you want to show your support for the RSPCA, let your dog make new friends or if you need an excuse to walk for a cause, The Million Paws Walk is the perfect opportunity to get outdoors with your furry friend.

The walk will start at 10am and is a 4km round trip to the Jetty and back with an optional beach leg on the return trip.

It's not only the walk, there will be activities and attractions for everyone to enjoy from a raffle and pet novelty competitions including best trick, waggiest tail and junior handler.

All proceeds will held assist the Coffs Harbour RSPCA in operating the animal shelter, supporting local inspectors and providing community education regarding animal care and welfare.

Register from 9am or prior to the event by clicking here.