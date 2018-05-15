Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Don't miss the Million Paws Walk on this weekend.
Don't miss the Million Paws Walk on this weekend. Contributed
Community

Calling all paws for a stroll

15th May 2018 5:00 AM

IF you're crazy about dogs, head to Park Beach Reserve on Sunday for The Million Paws Walk followed by fun dog events all for the RSPCA.

Whether you want to show your support for the RSPCA, let your dog make new friends or if you need an excuse to walk for a cause, The Million Paws Walk is the perfect opportunity to get outdoors with your furry friend.

The walk will start at 10am and is a 4km round trip to the Jetty and back with an optional beach leg on the return trip.

It's not only the walk, there will be activities and attractions for everyone to enjoy from a raffle and pet novelty competitions including best trick, waggiest tail and junior handler.

All proceeds will held assist the Coffs Harbour RSPCA in operating the animal shelter, supporting local inspectors and providing community education regarding animal care and welfare.

Register from 9am or prior to the event by clicking here.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    New migrants to live in country towns

    premium_icon New migrants to live in country towns

    News New visa rules will force migrants who agree to live in country Australia from heading to cities once they’re granted permanent visas.

    Family left homeless after house gutted by flames

    premium_icon Family left homeless after house gutted by flames

    News It took just minutes for the house to engulfed

    'Shocked, disappointed': Norco's 300,000 litre milk gap

    premium_icon 'Shocked, disappointed': Norco's 300,000 litre milk gap

    News "Norco did not offer most economical price for taxpayers”: Minister

    • 15th May 2018 6:00 AM
    Urgent warning issued on Bunnings item

    Urgent warning issued on Bunnings item

    News The kit homes were sold in Bunnings stores before July 2015

    Local Partners