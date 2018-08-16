RUN READY: The Key Employment crew preparing for the 2018 Running Festival.

Nashyspix

JUST three weeks to go until the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival hits town.

Organisers are calling all local businesses, community groups and schools to enter a team, get dressed up in their branded team wear and join in the fun.

Local organisation and event sponsor, Key Employment, will be out in force again in a sea of red with a contingent of almost 100 staff, family, friends and clients entered across all four events.

Sales and marketing manager Stewart Robertson said the festival is a major event on the Key Employment calendar.

"The 3km family event is the embodiment of a community spirit with anyone able to participate and enjoy a magnificent course on the beautiful Coffs Coast,” he said.

Key Employment's tag line, Achieve Anything, embodies their approach to the community and their work, believing everybody is capable of participating in life to the fullest potential.

This is a mission which the Running Festival particularly aligns with, encouraging people of all ages and abilities to partake in the event.

Other local groups already signed up and ready to slip into their corporate branded active wear on the day include Genesis Fitness, Bendigo Bank, Faircloth and Reynolds, HQB Chartered Accountants and Adele House.

Event director Noel Phillips said he also expects to see a large number of local school students dressed in their school's colours in the name of participation and fun.

"We might even see some novelty outfits,” he said.

"Whatever makes you smile and gets you out enjoying yourself!.'

Taking part in the event as part of a team or group is great motivation for training together and builds camaraderie.

For many it is an excellent opportunity to get out and enjoy the atmosphere of the day while for others it's a chance to enjoy the beautiful Coffs Coast weather while doing something healthy and active in the local community.

No matter what the motivation, it promises to be a great day out.

Age, ability and experience are no barrier in the Running Festival, especially in the Key Employment 3km Family Fun Run/Walk.

"We have previously attracted wheelchair competitors, babies in prams, children and people with varying disabilities taking part with their families,” Noel added.

"Whether you are a fast runner, pushing a pram or walking with your three-year-old, everyone is welcome.”

Don't miss your chance to be a part of Coffs Harbour's favourite sporting event, the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival, on September 9.