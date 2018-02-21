Menu
Dreaming of singing on the telly?
Dreaming of singing on the telly? paul tarasenko
News

Calling all Coffs Coast singers

Wendy Andrews
by
21st Feb 2018 10:41 AM

ARE you a master of car karaoke? Do you dream of performing in front of a live audience rather than just you in your shower?

Have you got what it takes to get a crowd going and get an audience up on their feet?

Here's a chance to strut your stuff.

Endemol Shine Australia is casting now for a new prime-time entertainment show.

They are looking for talented singers to take part in a "new singing show with a difference”.

Forget what you think you know about talent shows, because if the crowd's not singing, you're not winning.

From rock, pop, classical to hip hop, soloists to groups - do you have what it takes to win over a crowd?

Applications close early March. To apply click here.

casting call coffs harbour singing
Coffs Coast Advocate
