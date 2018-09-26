Calling all aspiring models on the Coffs Coast

Are you the next "top model”. Search comes to Coffs Coast.

THE Top Model Australia Model Search competition is coming to Coffs Harbour.

Park Beach Plaza is hosting three days of exciting runway events, featuring local contestants aspiring to launch their careers as an international model.

The first heat will be staged October 5 will finish with a spectacular final on Sunday, October 7.

The event is open to both boys and girls 15 - 26 years.

Top Model Australia is a division of Top Model Worldwide. The Top Model Australia Worldwide licence is owned by Deborah Miller who is also the official licence holder for the Miss World Australia pageant and is the owner of CM Model agency.

The objective of the competition is to give young aspiring models an opportunity to enter an international competition and start their career.

Last year's winner Hope Mancer, who represents Australia, took out the international Top Model Worldwide competition in London. The glamorous fashion event was staged at the Hilton Metropole

in London, with contestants competing from all over the world.

If you would like to strut your stuff, applications are still open.

HEAT SCHEDULE

HEAT 1 - October 5

HEAT 2 - October 6

Grand Final - October 7 - Winners from Heat 1 and 2 will compete..

To enter: email events@cosmopolitanmodels.com.au for application details.