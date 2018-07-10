Menu
PET RESCUE: Firefighters rescue Ellie.
News

Call to support family left devastated by house fire

Jasmine Minhas
by
10th Jul 2018 7:00 AM

FOUND cowering underneath a boat in the backyard, firefighters rescued staffy Ellie, a moment of relief for a local family who had just witnessed their home burn down.

"When they were reunited with the dog, it was just so gorgeous. I had never seen anything like it,” said neighbour Justine Taylor.

"But the house was gutted. It's gone.”

A family-of-four, the Fishers were sleeping in their home at Boambee when a fire broke out in the rumpus room soon after midnight. Next door Ms Taylor, still awake, said she heard "popping” noises and saw a red glow emanating from the windows of the home.

She said the home was well alight by the time she had run downstairs.

"I just started banging on the door,” she said.

"When I had run over they were all still sleeping. I started screaming and the other neighbours came out.

"(The father) tried to look for Ellie but the smoke was too heavy. We were all evacuated and told to stay further up the street.”

The family members, including children aged 11 and 9, thankfully escaped injury.

Ms Taylor, a family friend, shares a driveway with the Fishers. She's now set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to support the family who unfortunately did not have contents insurance at the time of the fire.

"The family have been doing well, the children have absolutely amazed me.

"They've taken it on the chin, they haven't been upset but rather they are understanding things have changed,” she said.

"I think (the father) is still thinking of the 'what-ifs', but the family are jumping back into things.

"The struggle is giving them things like glasses for the kids, the sorts of things you can't really get donated second-hand.

"I've collected a lot of things, like household furniture and clothing, but at the end of the day the fundraising is going towards purchasing the things that can't be donated.”

Well-wishes have poured in for the family after the incident on June 25.

"They're just absolutely wonderful members of the community.

"They're a great Aussie family, paying the bills and raising the kids.

"At the moment they're feeling bad they face a cost they thought they would never need - we all think that way, we think something like that would never happen to us.”

To make a donation, click here.

    Local Partners