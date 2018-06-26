Call to relocate the railway from the Jetty

With construction to start on a Pacific Highway Bypass in 2020 should Coffs Harbour now contemplate relocating the North Coast rail line?

Letters to the Editor

SEIZE the moment and lobby to have the rail station and line relocated to a logical junction point with the new bypass highway section thereby freeing up the rail overpass, vehicle traffic and parking in the Jetty precinct.

This suggestion would give more scope for longer term town planning at state and council levels of government.

Penny Werner

Leave fossil fuels where they belong

THUMBS Down to carbon emissions trapping heat, warming the planet and heralding our extinction.

Leave coal in the ground where nature intended it to stay.

Lynette F. Hyde, Toormina

Good Samaritans praised for their actions

THUMBS UP to the two ladies who witnessed a ute back into our car in a Toormina car park.

We would like to thank them for waiting for us to return. Big thanks to the person who got the rego number on Wednesday June 20.

Annette Norris

Clear felling is a blight on the coast

WE MOVED to the Coffs area because it was beautiful.

We loved the fact that there is lush native forest all around the city and stretching to Dorrigo.

We love the views of forested hills that are seen from the top of the carpark in the CBD.

We love the views of the forested hills that can be seen from Muttonbird Island.

We love driving to Dorrigo and Glenreagh, and through the beautiful forests from Coffs to Sydney.

We are thrilled with the diversity of birds and other animals we see in this area.

So of course we are very disturbed to think that the NSW State government has passed laws to facilitate the clear felling or intensive logging of 140,000 hectares of the trees from Taree to Grafton, with much concentrated in Coffs and Bellingen.

We are aware the government took jobs from National Parks (where staff act as stewards for our forests and trees to protect them) and are now saying they are creating jobs in forestry to facilitate this logging and clear felling.

When are we going to start to care for the forests we have left?

Where will our remaining native species live?

We already have the highest extinction rate in the world.

What about the fact that trees take carbon dioxide from the air and give us oxygen?

R and S Coleman

Entertainment and the arts on City Hill

SO council thinks by removing the art gallery and library around the corner they will invigorate the city?

What would invigorate it is an entertainment centre with art gallery and library, and restaurant on the top with views of the mountains and the sea, on City Hill.

In 1994 I took the plans drawn up by the government architect to Sasebo.

The mayor was incredulous that council owned such a large piece of vacant land in the centre of the city.

When I want to see an opera or a show that tours regional areas I have to drive to Port Macquarie.

With the largesse of the State Government at the moment wake up Coffs Harbour.

Patricia Degens

Where is the solar power going?

I HAVE a 3kWh photovoltaic system on my roof and it's been there for seven years this August.

I believe that every watt generated when the sun shines in feeding directly into the grid, yet the media is telling me it is not.

I need to understand that whenever I turn on a light or power switch, I am drawing electricity from the grid and not from my PV system when the sun shines.

Where can I discover the truth on this because the lies and furphy's spewing from all forms of the media is just too damn confusing?

Robert Buick

More discussion needed on planning

THANK you Peter Wardman for your letter regarding the spending by council of the ratepayers money for a $76-million cultural centre.

I'm asking are there anymore Coffs Coast people like Peter willing to take the council to task and rethink this absurd idea of moving the library and art gallery into the town centre supposedly to improve tourism. Don't think so.

Holidaymakers come here for the weather, beaches, sport and entertainment if there was an entertainment centre.

What happened to the land on Capitol Hill - ideal position also great for parking and noise factor.

There has to be more community consultation by the council regarding spending of ratepayers money and what we want.

Phyllis Taylor

Forget tax cuts introduce power bill relief

INSTEAD of tax cuts, we need to abolish all GST on utility bills, especially for pensioners.

Ziggy Koenigseder