Call to help out our waterways on the Coffs Coast

LITTER is choking our waterways on the Coffs Coast but you can do your bit to help out.

Debris has been found to be a key contributor in threatening aquatic wildlife and marine ecosystems.

However, there is little information available on how much litter is entering these systems and where it is coming from.

OPERATION CLEAN-UP: Members of the Solitary Island and Underwater Group will do a clean up study of Coffs Creek on Sunday.

In 2016, as part of Clean-Up Australia Day, the Solitary Island and Underwater Group (SURG) did a study to identify litter hot spots along Coffs Creek.

In this study, 35 people collected more than 6000 items that filled 27 large bags.

SURG has now organised another clean up on Sunday which will start at 7.30am.

This study will add to past research and provide information to Coffs Harbour City Council to better manage litter in the creek.

Helpers are advised to wear sturdy shoes, bring water, sun protection and kayak or similar floating device if possible and meet at the Edgar St boat ramp behind Dolphin Marine Magic.

Sausage sizzles will be available at the end of the day as well as raffle prizes.

Sea Shepherd beach clean up organiser Darren Squibb. Trevor Veale

Coastal clean up

COFFS Sea Shepherd Marine will also be holding a beach clean up on Sunday from 9-11am.

If you are willing to lend a hand, meet up at the Bonville Headland Lookout at 9am.

Sturdy shoes and gloves are compulsory. It is also recommended you bring sun protection and water.

For more information, phone Darren Squibb on 0437 766 557 or email him at darrensquibb@hotmail.com.