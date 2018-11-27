Call to Coffs Harbour voters to set the election agendas

#WHATCOFFSWANTS: Already international flights, international hotels, a cruise ship terminal and tunnels on the Coffs Harbour Bypass have been suggested as worthy projects by readers.

#WHATCOFFSWANTS: Already international flights, international hotels, a cruise ship terminal and tunnels on the Coffs Harbour Bypass have been suggested as worthy projects by readers. .

COFFS Harbour stands on the verge of political opportunity in 2019 in a double election year with new members of parliament to be sworn into office.

With the major parties having now settled on their candidates for the State seat of Coffs Harbour and the Federal seat of Cowper today we ask the question: What are the key projects that Coffs Harbour needs government backing for to cement its future as one of Australia's growing regional capitals?

Voters have an opportunity ahead of next year's State and Federal elections to have their say on the city's future funding wish list.

In a changing of the political landscape, longstanding politicians Andrew Fraser and Luke Hartsuyker will retire from their posts, bringing electoral uncertainty over the Nationals' rusted-on iron grip on both the State and Federal seats.

With both major parties having now pre-selected their State and Federal candidates, we figure it's time for the community to set a Top 10 Wish List of priority projects.

We want to hear what your top ten wish list items are for the Coffs Coast. Rachel Vercoe

In August 2012, ahead of the local government election, The Advocate put the question to readers:

'What are the important issues our local representatives need to address and achieve?'

The community's suggestions were raised online and in print and we then polled the readership on the 12 most popular responses.

The poll closed with over 5000 responses and five key projects emerged:

A skatepark,

A Coffs Harbour Bypass

Upgrades to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital

Improved hospital carparking

A staged beautification of the Jetty Foreshores.

Through community power, leadership and government funding, Coffs Harbour in 2020 is set to tick off the last of those projects, when construction starts on the bypass.

So we figure it's time to again call for community suggestions online.

Today we invite you to have your say, so we can establish a pre-election wish list to put to the candidates in coming months. Add your suggestions in a comment below or email editor@coffscoastadvocate.com.au or add a post to our Facebook wall.