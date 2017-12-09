Menu
Call to care for each other as holidays begin

WATER WISE: Andrew Fraser asks for common sense if heading to the surf over summer.
Greg White
by

SUMMER is here and the appeal is for people to look out for each other while enjoying the holiday season.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, says while this is a time for celebration it is also disaster season.

"Unfortunately it's a period when tragic accidents can happen," he said.

"We are enormously grateful for the incredible job our emergency services do but we cannot become complacent during this time.

"There is a shared responsibility to know our risks and be prepared."

With the Coffs Coast both an aquatic playground and summer storm hot spot, Mr Fraser urged a mix of caution and common sense.

And that's before considering any bushfire risk.

"Get your property ready by trimming trees, clearing yards and cleaning gutters and drains.

"Always have reliable transport organised including a designated driver for your car or boat.

"Don't mix drugs and alcohol with swimming, always wear a life jacket if on a water craft or out rock fishing and never drive through flood waters.

"Share your plans with loved ones, assist vulnerable people in severe weather especially the elderly, and always supervise children around water.

"Act responsibly, look out for those around you and make this summer memorable for all the right reasons."

