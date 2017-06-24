21°
Call to action on livestock producers

24th Jun 2017 3:00 PM
LET'S TALK: There have been a number of changes in how Bovine Johne's Disease will be managed nationally.
LET'S TALK: There have been a number of changes in how Bovine Johne's Disease will be managed nationally. North Coast Local Land Services

AFTER a national review of the management of Bovine Johne's Disease there have been a number of changes in how Johne's disease will be managed nationally.

These changes include a move to a less regulated program with a focus on a risk based approach at farm level.

North Coast Local Land Services is running a series of information sessions to help livestock producers make the transition.

Animal Health Australia have developed a number of tools to assist producers manage the risk of Johne's disease on their farms.

One of the key components of the program is the Johne's Beef Assurance Score, or JBAS.

The JBA-S is a risk profiling tool which provides some information on the Johne's disease risk of the cattle.

Producers with herds who wish to maintain a J-BAS of 7 will need to have a biosecurity plan implemented, in consultation with their private veterinarian, by 30 June 2017.

To maintain a J-BAS of 7, triennial testing is also required, with the first test needing to be completed before 30 June 2018.

Producers with herds in New South Wales that have no history of infection or, where there have been no clinical cases for at least five years, who do not implement a plan overseen by a veterinarian, will revert to a J-BAS of 6 from 1 July 2017.

North Coast Local Land Services will be holding information sessions covering these changes.

The next session will be held at the Macksville Ex-Services Club on June 29.

To register call North Coast Local Land Services on 1300 795 299.

