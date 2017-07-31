Call out to local performers.

CAN you sing, dance, juggle or ride a unicycle? This is your chance to shine.

The dates for the popular annual Buskers festival have just been announced and organiser, John Logan is promising a wild and wacky line up of performers from the USA, UK, New Zealand and Australia.

This year's festival will kick off on September 23, with a special Saturday night performance at the Moonee Tavern, and will run until October 1.

Organiser John Logan is his usual excited self and has been putting in a few all-nighters on the phone to secure overseas acts.

"This time of year is always exciting as it is when we do all the planning and organising,” John said.

"There are lots of late nights and I am on the phone and email constantly chasing acts all over the world".

In previous years the festival has invited local performers to be part of the event and John is doing the same this year.

"We've had great success in previous years and will be inviting locals to be part of it, so if you can sing, dance or juggle, ride a unicycle, we want to hear from you.”

Last year J.R.D.S, Woolgoolga Dance Studio and Social Concepts were part of the festival on kids' day and the audience loved it.

Sami Ross from Social Concepts said, "We loved it and can't wait to be involved in the festival again this year.”

To throw your hat in the performance ring contact John on the festival website www.coffsharbourbuskers.com or 6652 8266