Call out to honour Coffs Harbour's Community Champions

Australia Day 2018 awards winners Yvonne Richards founder of Go Girls, David Laarhoven representing Gratitude Day, Ellen Slater from Joylands Retreat, Deb Gooley representing Pink Silks Race Day, Julie Ferguson Coordinator of Oz Harvest, Tanya Johnson representing Pink Silks Race Day, Julie Jardine and Isaiah Koopermans. Contributed

DO you know a big hearted local who selflessly gives their time to the community for little recognition?

Coffs Harbour City Council wants to know who are they and the difference they make in our community.

The Australia Day awards are the perfect opportunity to honour and recognise the great work of our community champions.

Each year the people of the Coffs Harbour City Council area are invited to nominate fellow citizens for Australia Day Awards.

Coffs Harbour City Council's City Prosperity Section Leader for the Stadium and Major Events Daniel Heather said the awards aim to recognise outstanding achievement during the past year and/or contribution to the local community over a number of years.

"There are two categories to keep it really easy and simple. Citizen of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year," Mr Heather said.

"We are hoping to get a lot of nominations because we have so many people doing wonderful things.

"The nomination process is pretty easy."

The council has needs to know:

What role or area has the nominee excelled or made a contribution (i.e. sports, environmental, volunteering, fund raising etc.)

Describe the outstanding service or positive contribution they have made

What benefit has it brought the community

And any other achievements or contributions to support the nominee.

Here is a link to the application forms. Applications close on December 14.