Call out to film buffs

A NEW film club is starting on the Coffs Coast as part of the Screenwave International Film Festival.

Film lovers can meet monthly at the Jetty Memorial Theatre to watch films from around the world on the big screen.

"After the previous Screenwave International Film Festivals, audiences have told us they want to connect more easily with other film lovers in the community,” festival director Dave Horsley said.

"So we decided to start a new program that offers both a meeting place for like-minded cinephiles and an opportunity to see a variety of films that provokediscussion and discovery.”

SWIFF Film Club screenings will be curated by Screenwave artistic director Kate Howat and will include an eclectic mix of world cinema, documentary, art house, indie, classic and fringe films.

SWIFF Film Club will hold 10 screenings in one year starting July 6. Memberships ($79 for 12months) are limited to 250 people. Learn more orsubscribe at www.swiff.com.au.