C.ex McDonalds Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge.
Call-out for final entries for the Coffs Cycle Challenge

24th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

THE countdown is on to one of the Coffs Coast's largest annual sporting events, the C.ex McDonalds Cycle Challenge returning to the Jetty Foreshores this Sunday.

Riders across the Coffs Coast are reminded that entries close this Friday at 6pm.

All rides start and finish at Jordan Esplanade at the Coffs Jetty, and include six varying distances of 10km, 30km, 60km, 100km and 165km.

As in previous years, electric bikes and riders with a disability using hand cycles are encouraged to join the rides.

All entries are to be complete online by clicking here.

And just by entering riders will have the chance to win a road bike valued at $4,000 or one of two children's bikes in the 10km/family ride.

Event coordinator Judy Smith said the blue riband event, the new 165km feature ride rolls off from the Jetty at 5.30am.

"The 100km ride will follow at 6.30am, the 60km ride at 7am, the 30km following that at 7.15am before the10km family ride at 8.30am," Judy said.

"The presentation for the 10km family ride will take place at 10am while the rest of the presentations to follow at noon."

