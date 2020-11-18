Call in the cranes: Could plans be back on track?

An artist's impression of the high-rise hotel development proposed to be built on top of Coffs Central by Gowings Pty Ltd.

An artist's impression of the high-rise hotel development proposed to be built on top of Coffs Central by Gowings Pty Ltd.

ONE of the most anticipated Coffs CBD developments could be back on track with plans recently submitted to Coffs Harbour City Council.

For years the community had anticipated the cranes would be moving back in in to fulfil plans approved back in July 2017 for a multistorey hotel on top of Coffs Central shopping centre.

Consent obtained by owners Gowings Brothers Pty Ltd was for a mixed-use development including a 92-room hotel with pool and restaurant; two floors of commercial area with carparking and extended retail areas.

Prior to the 2017 approval, Gowings said the high-rise development would take about 18 months to complete and generate 150 direct jobs.

The consent was partially acted upon in 2018 with retail extensions, upper deck carparking and two office levels but then things went quiet.

In January 2018 a Gowings representative told the Coffs Coast Advocate:

"No decision has been made to proceed with the hotel at this stage which is still in a feasibility stage."

Coffs Central .

Retail expansion included Kmart, opened in March 2018 and BCU offices opening in October 2018.

In addition to Coffs Central, Gowings Brothers owns Kempsey and Port Central and Moonee Market.

Gowings are also in the process of relocating their head office from Sydney to the Coffs Central site.

RELATED: Gowings head office on the move

The company is also behind the redevelopment of the old Forestry building at the Jetty and Sawtell Commons housing development.

RELATED: Plans revealed for the old Forestry building at the Jetty.

John Gowing has renovated a cottage at Arrawarra which he uses as a base when he's in the Coffs area.

But now, stratum subdivision plans for the Coffs Central development have been prepared by Woodman Architects and, if approved, will pave the way for the long anticipated CBD hotel.

They show the height of the development will reach close to 40 metres.

Cost estimates have not been included in the current plans but previous estimates have put it at over $20m.

Previous concept drawings show the additional levels set within the current footprint of the building to reduce any overshadowing in surrounding areas.

Current plans indicate the hotel operation will be 'managed by one of the primary four-star hotel chains'.

The Coffs Coast Advocate has contacted John Gowing for further details.