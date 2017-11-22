Call goes out to help fill Kitchen pantry

WHILE demand on the Coffs Harbour Uniting Soup Kitchen has increased, the policy remains the same: "no one is refused a meal”.

"You come in, you sit down at one of the tables and we will serve you. No questions asked,” Soup Kitchen team leader Alan Freedman said.

The kitchen in Gordon St provides lunch-time meals five days a week and is now serving up to 60 diners daily. The volunteer-run service relies entirely on donations.

In a bid to support the Soup Kitchen, the team at the Sawtell RSL Club has launched a "fill the pantry” food drive and is calling on the community to help them spread some generosity and Christmas spirit.

"The volunteer team at the soup kitchen do an incredible job and we just want to help them out any way we can,” Sawtell RSL Club marketing manager Kate Baldwin said.

"We are asking everyone in the community, when you are out buying your groceries in the lead up to Christmas please put a few extra items in the trolley that we can add to the Soup Kitchen's pantry so they can continue to provide this valued community service.”

Non-perishable items can be dropped off at the Sawtell RSL Club reception area until December 17.

The Soup Kitchen committee said they are thrilled to be benefactors of the "fill the pantry” food drive.

Mr Freedman said items should be non-perishable and any canned items should have a ring-pull seals.

"Items will be used for preparing the daily meal service but also for the crisis packs the Soup Kitchen prepares for individuals or families who need something extra to take with them,” he said.

Ideal items include canned fish, long-life milk, noodles, coffee and tea and paper towel.