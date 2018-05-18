Menu
TASTY IDEA: Perhaps a craft brewing enterprise could be a fantastic start-up project for the Coffs Coast?
Call goes out to Coffs Coast innovators

Greg White
by
18th May 2018 5:00 AM

COFFS Harbour has been selected as one of seven locations across the state to join a $2.1 million Local Innovation Network.

The project will support local entrepreneurs to grow and create new jobs in the region.

"Funding of up to $300,000 will be provided by the Jobs For NSW group,” Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"Coffs Harbour has demonstrated strong potential for start-up or small business growth.

"We're backing that with funding to support projects that will help those businesses have the very best chance of success.

"Applications are invited from recognised leaders in the local innovation community including incubators, co-working spaces, start-up networks, local universities and business groups.

"The idea is for these groups to work together on projects that could include refurbishment and technology upgrades for local start-up spaces and the delivery of events and workshops to support local start-up growth.

"This is a fantastic boost for entrepreneurs, providing them with funding for development programs, technology upgrades and other work to expand local capacity and outreach.”

Jobs For NSW will also partner with Coffs Harbour to make its suite of financial products including grants, interest free loans and loan guarantees, more readily available.

