PRODUCTS WANTED: Local artists and producers are encouraged to showcase their wares at the Waterfall Way Information Centre. Bellingen Shire Council

ATTRACTING more than 22,000 a year, the Waterfall Way Information Centre wants to showcase more local products.

Bellingen Shire Council said the centre was pivotal in increasing visitor's length of stay and spending.

The centre aims to be a reflection of Bellingen and showcases local art and produce in its retail section.

If you have local wares and are looking for an avenue to sell, phone Catherine Tait at the information centre on 6655 1522.