Call for government to step in on Nambucca logging operation

The Nature Conservation Council of NSW is calling on the NSW Government to “order” the Forestry Corporation to abandon its logging operation in Nambucca State Forest Photo: DANNIKA BONSER

CONSERVATION groups are calling on the NSW Government to “order” the Forestry Corporation to abandon its logging operation in Nambucca State Forest, which they say is one of the last areas of unburnt forest on the north coast.

Nature Conservation Council of NSW (NCC) has released a statement claiming Forestry Corporation would begin logging this week despite calls from conservation and Indigenous groups to halt logging in areas hit by the bushfires.

“Logging these forests after so many were devastated in the summer bushfires is morally indefensible,” Chief Executive Chris Gambian said.

Mr Gambian said more than 5,000 koalas perished in the State Forests on the north coast, and said logging should cease until populations have had a chance to rebound.

The NCC said in its statement that Forestry Corporation, the NSW Government’s timber company, intends to log 109 hectares of the 312 hectares of prime wildlife habitat on the doorstep of the township of Nambucca Heads.

“Trees that are habitat for a wide range of native animals, including the greater glider, sooty owl and koalas, will be cut down to make telegraph poles, pool decking and pallets,” Mr Gambian said.

“We are driving our forest wildlife to extinction to make products that will end up in landfill or rot in people’s backyards. This is a disgraceful waste and must be stopped.

“Nambucca State Forest is the third unburnt forest on the north coast that has been logged since the fires.

“The NSW Government continued to log Styx River State Forests even as the fires raged. When the government finished razing the Styx, it sent its chainsaws and bulldozers into the koala habitat of Lower Bucca State Forest near Coffs Harbour. Logging has been going on there now for several weeks.

“This is happening at a time when it should have ceased operations to allow for a full ecological impact assessment and time for the forests to recover.”

Forestry Corporation of NSW has been approached for comment.