Call for disaster 'foreign aid' to stay in Australia

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inspected the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Debbie from the air.

LETTER to the Prime Minister.

I was dismayed and disappointed when you announced in Lismore the government would offer Low Interest Rate Loans to help people devastated by the cyclone and floods.

They don't need a loan: they need a cash hand out - no strings attached.

They can't get insurance: they can't afford a loan - one man even said this - they will simply give up and leave town.

It's pointless saying Australians are resilient and will help each other: of course they will, Australians have generous spirits, but the Government must step in and set an example.

Use overseas disaster aid to foot the bill.

Australia is the place that needs help now. Surely our own people must come first.

Re-build and re-stock small businesses; re-build and refurbish homes.

Let our people know you care. Use common sense and compassion for once.

Just a few thoughts from an ordinary voter. Yours sincerely,

Andy Gilkes, Woolgoolga

Coffs Harbour's Jetty Foreshores redevelopment. Jetty4Shores 2 April 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advcocate Brad Greenshields

Foreshores development rumours

RECENT letters to the Editor by Garth McGilvray, Peter O'Brien & Wilson McOrist are a timely warning that we need another public foreshores meeting.

Many will remember the record meeting of 1200+ people at Jetty Village on a cold, wet, winter night. This meeting totally rejected the concept of residential development east of the railway line. Rumours at that time of high-rise residential east of the railway line had proved correct and the ultimate folly was revealed when a government representative unfurled a large poster, showing our wonderful family Jetty Beach filled in with rock to extend the marina..for marina extension.

Our member, Andrew Fraser, is to be congratulated for his involvement & personal effort in the early restoration work on the foreshores. I am sure that the public still shares Andrew's early passion for people friendly foreshores. A new Jetty Village public meeting would provide a good guide for Andrew to take to his colleagues.

John Nevell

Car tyre service rorts

BUYERS beware. On Tuesday I took my Commodore wagon into a Coffs Harbour tyre service centre to have two new tyres put on the rear of my vehicle.

Firstly a man inspected my front tyres and told me the tyres were wearing unevenly and I would need a wheel alignment, to which I agreed.

During the waiting process I was approached by another man who said "both your front engine mounts are cracked and need to be replaced, do you want us to do them now'.

I responded 'no'.

He went on to say 'your vehicle is unsafe to drive, the front of your engine is sitting on the sub-frame.'

I responded: 'I came for tyres not mechanical repairs, I have my own service centre for that.'

When I paid the account I was given a written quote to replace both engine mounts $185 each fitted. Had I agreed to the extra work two tyres would have cost me a total of $604, which makes the term "discount tyres" seem a fallacy.

One very careful drive back to Woopi and directly to my regular service station, an explanation of the facts saw my wagon on the hoist, which revealed both the engine mounts to be in good condition and not in need of replacement.

Ned Kelly robbed banks not aged pensioners.

Bill Buckless

Woolgoolga

Bureau of Meteorology building at Coffs harbour airport BOM 27 JULY 2015 Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

Rain check on BOM gauge

SO Luke Hartsuyker has written to the minister to seek an explanation for the faulty rain gauge during our last deluge?

Wouldn't it be ironic if the cause was cutbacks to the Bureau of Meteorology's budget over the years? A few years ago we had a staffed met office that did things like release weather balloons, do cloud observations, take sunshine and evaporation readings and maintain equipment swiftly and efficiently. None of these occur any more.

And now if there's a problem, it can take days before it's fixed.

As an example, on one occasion in 2013 I pointed out that their humidity readings had been way off for several days. I don't think anyone had noticed.

They eventually fixed it, and told me it was a fault in their wet bulb thermometer.

In recent years problems with their anemometer have happened a lot more often.

Luke also said that "a number of residents have raised concerns that the Bureau's reported rainfall data is often very different to their own measurements." That's not unusual.

Rainfall, especially from showers and thunderstorms, is very localised, and can vary significantly over just a few hundred metres.

But it's a shame our observation point is at the airport, as temperatures can often be five degrees higher a few kilometres inland, occasionally up to eight.

What we need is a second weather station at Coffs Harbour West.

But if the BoM's budget is being reduced, I won't hold my breath.

Graeme Meale,

Boambee East