There have been calls for an alternative to Australia Day to celebrate indigenous Australians. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian
Opinion

Call for ‘Corroboree Day’ petty identity politics

by Miranda Devine
5th Oct 2018 2:14 AM
WHAT on earth was David Elliott thinking?

The Veterans Affairs Minister this week has just added more fuel to the NSW government's astonishingly self-inflicted funeral pyre with his idiotic idea of an alternative indigenous Australia Day.

Talk about snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

If Elliott had to say anything it should have been to defend our national day of unity. There was no reason for the state government to get involved in another divisive debate about Australia Day. I dare say there are more pressing issues veterans would like addressed by their minister.

But, no, instead he had a brain explosion and decided to propose a "Corroboree Day" public holiday instead of the Labour Day long weekend.

Minister for Veterans Affairs David Elliott suggested Labour Day be changed to a day of celebrating indigenous Australians. Picture: AAP
"I would have thought a corroboree would be an opportunity­ for white Australians to learn about the contribution­ of indigenous Australians as much as it is for indigenous Australians to celebrate their success," he said.

Elliott thinks this is a clever wedge against the Labor party but it's so obvious and disrespectful to use indigenous Australians to score a political point.

It's this kind of petty identity politics which turns off Liberal voters.

As his colleague Andrew Constance put it: "I represent a very large Aboriginal community in Bega - I can tell you now that they are not interested in tokenism. What they are interested in is nutrition for their kids, jobs, health, education opportunities".

Exactly.

It takes a special skill to alienate both sides of the debate.

Stick to your knitting, Dave.

