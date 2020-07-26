Menu
Emergency services were called to a crash in wet conditions near Nimbin on Saturday night.
CAUTION: Driver loses control on wet rural road

26th Jul 2020 2:30 PM
EMERGENCY services have urged motorists not to mix speed and alcohol when driving.

The plea for caution has come after a driver lost control on Crofton Rd near Nimbin on Saturday night.

"Speeding and alcohol are a poor mix when driving; least of all on wet, winding roads at night, with unsecured fuel in the back," Nimbin Rural Fire Brigade said in a post on social media.

"These occupants scarpered after wrecking a perfectly good Volvo and polluting local waterways.

"If it (was) your mates, best you chip them for their carelessness, not celebrate their brush with death.

"Thanks to the HAZMAT unit and Nimbin members for leaving their families and fireplaces, to respond to a rainy Saturday night MVA.

"(The) oil and fuel spill was eventually contained with boom, hydrocarbon papers and absorbents."

