News

Calendar Girls settle on dates for 2018

MISS DECEMBER: Merry Christmas from the CHATS Calendar Girls cast.
Wendy Andrews
by

AT TIMES hysterically funny and at others sad and reflective, the latest theatre offering by local talent under CHATS is the heartfelt play Calendar Girls.

Based on the popular movie of the same name starring Dame Helen Mirren and Dame Julie Walters, Calendar Girls tells the story of the women of Yorkshire who are members of the Knapley Women's Institute.

After the husband of one of the members dies of leukaemia, they decide to honour him by raising funds for a new sofa for the hospital where he received treatment. They decide to produce a calendar, but this is not your usual wildlife or scenic fund-raising calendar.

The local cast; front row Jenny Beatson, Becky Cole, second row, Alice Cooper, Kyria, third row David Rayner, Susan Hood, Jenny Garrett, Di O'Ferrall, James Hall, Virginia Craze and Colin Wilkes and back row Julie Trachtenberg, Beck Vincent and Vanessa Crossley are in full rehearsal for the March 30 to April 8 production at the Jetty Theatre. Tickets available now at jettytheatre.com or box office.

POW's biography reveals emotional pain of WWII

DON Tweedie was not a literary man, but his experiences as a World War II prisoner of the Japanese in South East Asia scorch the pages of his book.

Motorcycle crash claims life of 26-year-old man

Emergency services attended the scene of the fatal crash this afternoon.

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a single-vehicle crash near Coffs.

Summer fun at the Big Banana

The Big Banana Water park is a great place to cool off.

GALLERY: Enjoy activities at the Big Banana.

Pocket money for your recyclables

Terry Costello at the new Return and Earn facility at the Sawtell Hotel.

HOW does a bit of extra pocket money sound?

