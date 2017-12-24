Calendar Girls settle on dates for 2018

AT TIMES hysterically funny and at others sad and reflective, the latest theatre offering by local talent under CHATS is the heartfelt play Calendar Girls.

Based on the popular movie of the same name starring Dame Helen Mirren and Dame Julie Walters, Calendar Girls tells the story of the women of Yorkshire who are members of the Knapley Women's Institute.

After the husband of one of the members dies of leukaemia, they decide to honour him by raising funds for a new sofa for the hospital where he received treatment. They decide to produce a calendar, but this is not your usual wildlife or scenic fund-raising calendar.

The local cast; front row Jenny Beatson, Becky Cole, second row, Alice Cooper, Kyria, third row David Rayner, Susan Hood, Jenny Garrett, Di O'Ferrall, James Hall, Virginia Craze and Colin Wilkes and back row Julie Trachtenberg, Beck Vincent and Vanessa Crossley are in full rehearsal for the March 30 to April 8 production at the Jetty Theatre. Tickets available now at jettytheatre.com or box office.