Woman finds snake battling rat in toilet

FINDING a snake in the toilet is bad enough, but add a rat to the mix and you have the stuff of nightmares right here in a Far North Queensland dunny.

Whitfield woman Jana Engler was about to take care of her morning rituals when she strolled into the toilet early this morning.

What she discovered will forever haunt her.

There were not one, but two rats in there - one of which was getting slowly choked to death by a small python dangling from the inner rim of the bowl.

Whitfield resident Jana Engler was horrified to find a python strangling a rat to death in her toilet bowl while another rodent raced to safety. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"Even the snake catcher had never seen anything like it," Ms Engler said.

"I sent him the picture and he was shocked as well.

"I had no idea there were any rats about, but we did see a snake in the backyard last week.

"It's probably the same one."

Ms Engler, who is the creative pastry genius behind Jana's Bakehouse and the former Gingerbread House in Cairns, had to rush out to man her stall at Rusty's Markets.

She is now horrified at the thought of returning to what was once her fortress of solitude for one key reason - the snake was never caught.

"It must have come up through the pipes and into the toilet," she said.

"The snake catcher was trying to heat the toilet rim with a hair-dryer to see if it was still in there, but it wasn't.

"Now we're terrified.

"It's the only toilet in our house."

Ms Engler's six-year-old son TJ also got a good look at the strange scene.

Another Whitfield resident, Nicole Errey, had two encounters with two separate water pythons coming up her toilet pipes on Friday and Saturday last week.

"He got out of bed really quickly after I told him to come and have a look," she said.

"It's crazy.

"I had to leave it to its own devices because I was running to get to work."

It is the second toilet snake encounter reported in Cairns in a week.

In fact, it was the second in Whitfield - or third, depending on your perspective.

One of the dunny snakes found by Whitfield resident Nicole Errey last week.

Finance officer Nicole Errey also discovered two separate water pythons in two separate toilets at her unit on Friday, October 4.

Scary enough, without adding an asphyxiated rat to the mix.

The other rodent managed to escape its compatriot's grisly fate and, as far as Ms Engler knows, is living a happy life somewhere in Cairns.

