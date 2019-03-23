Menu
A teenager has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a 4m fall overnight.
News

Search for missing FNQ fisherman

by Andrea Falvo
23rd Mar 2019 10:30 AM

CAIRNS Water Police are undertaking a search for a man believed missing in his vessel in waters in the Portlands Roads area.

The 54-year-old Lower Daintree man went to sea on March 16, in a 30-foot commercial fishing boat.

It is believed he was heading in a southerly direction in the Lockhart River and police hold concerns for his safety.

He has not been heard from since he left on March 16.

Water Police with assistance from Lockhart River Police will co-ordinate a full search at first light of the surrounding waters.

Police are additionally making inquiries with local fishers who may have been in contact with the man to assist to locate the vessel.

Anyone with information for police, can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

