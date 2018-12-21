Man with ‘significant injuries’ dies on street

Hunt St, Manunda is in lockdown this morning after police set up a crime scene. Picture: Peter Martinelli

A CAIRNS street is in lockdown this morning after police set up a crime scene following reports of a body on the road.

A resident of the street told the Cairns Post "there was heaps of noise, screaming and yelling and then the cop cars arrived at 4am".

Officers were called to a Hunt Street residence in the suburb of Manunda about 4am where they located a man, who had significant injuries, lying on the roadway.

Death Investigation, Manunda: Cairns police are treating the death of a man at Manunda as suspicious. Officers were called to a Hunt Street address around 4am this morning. More >>>>https://t.co/vLgyy4YMEm pic.twitter.com/DJAeKOtJKj — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 20, 2018

"Police commenced CPR and continued until the arrival of ambulance officers," a Queensland police statement said.

"The man, aged in his early 20s, was declared deceased at the scene.

"A crime scene has been declared with detectives, uniformed officers, Scenes of Crime and Scientific Officers currently in Hunt Street."

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist with investigations to contact police (details below).

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.