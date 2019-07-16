Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

FNQ man’s terrifying backyard discovery

by Chris Calcino
16th Jul 2019 7:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BAREFOOT strolls just became terrifying after a Cairns man's backyard discovery made the hairs on the back of his neck stand straight.

Sipke Vink was visiting his daughter and toddler grand daughter in Smithfield when he spotted a perfectly circular hole in the turf.

A new species of trapdoor spider was found by a group in the Gregory National Park. Picture: Parks Australia
A new species of trapdoor spider was found by a group in the Gregory National Park. Picture: Parks Australia

Suspecting the worst he grabbed a stick and made a commotion at the tunnel's mouth until its angry occupant burst to the surface to attack.

"My grand daughter is two-and-a-half years old," he said.

"She thinks it's hilarious - just everybody else's reaction when they are scared.

"She will be wearing shoes in the yard from now on."

A new species of trapdoor spider was found by a group in the Gregory National Park. Picture: Parks Australia
A new species of trapdoor spider was found by a group in the Gregory National Park. Picture: Parks Australia

Mr Vink thought the protective arachnid was a trapdoor spider - not considered deadly to humans, but capable of giving a nasty bite.

"I never knew they could attack so fast," he said.

It is not the mining construction worker's first wild encounter in the Far North.

Back in 2017, he discovered a 2.5m-long olive python that had become obsessed with his running shoes appeared to be trying to mate with it for almost an hour.

More Stories

Show More
fnq garden queensland trapdoor spider

Top Stories

    Cultural divide prompts 'crisis' community meeting

    premium_icon Cultural divide prompts 'crisis' community meeting

    News COFFS is a city divided by the cost of arts and culture. Ratepayers will this week voice concerns over the council's $78.6 million civic space development.

    LOCKED IN: Clarence Correctional Centre GM appointed

    premium_icon LOCKED IN: Clarence Correctional Centre GM appointed

    News Veteran of State's prison system takes on challenge

    Mayor waives fees to save popular Coffs event

    premium_icon Mayor waives fees to save popular Coffs event

    News Concerns over future of weekly event put to rest.

    HIT AND RUN: Coffs man bedridden after being struck by truck

    premium_icon HIT AND RUN: Coffs man bedridden after being struck by truck

    News ROBERT Denne's world has been flipped upside down since the incident