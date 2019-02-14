Online predator targets 27 children, abuses 13YO boy

A SEXUAL predator told his victims "age is just a number" as he hid behind multiple social media profiles and preyed on 27 different children across Cairns.

His shocking crimes, which included sodomising a 13-year-old boy and taking a young girl's virginity in a shopping centre car park, were revealed in the Cairns District Court today.

This is a frightening example of the horrors that can occur online.

Wees Nawia, now 29, used seven different Facebook accounts to manipulate, corrupt and deceive his victims.

Wees Nawia.

He preyed on boys and girls, aged 11 to 16 years, over 10 months in 2015.

Crown prosecutor Aaron Dunkerton labelled Nawia's behaviour as "out of control" and the worst of this type of offending.

The court heard that at the height of his offending Nawia was speaking to 24 different victim children at the same time.

"The defendant explored his sexual fantasies with the victims eliciting things such as how they lost their virginity, what size penis they preferred, whether they sucked or did anal, their sexual preferences and what sexual acts they would do when they met him," Mr Dunkerton said.

"He offered to bribe many of the children with money and watches in return for sexual favours."

For some of the victims Nawia pretended to be in a lengthy online relationship in order to gain their trust.

"Which he then ultimately abused," Mr Dunkerton said.

Nawia used his deceitful means to meet with two children - a 13-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

Cairns man Wees Nawia has pleaded guilty to 56 grooming and child sex offences.

The court heard he sodomised the boy at his home after picking him up from school and then later at a swimming hole and he had unprotected sex with the girl in a shopping centre car park.

The boy's mother, who listened to the sentencing-hearing over the phone, said her son had been "stripped emotionally of his teenage years" in a victim impact statement.

Mr Dunkerton said Nawia would beg persistently for the children to send him nude photos and "disgusting other sexual acts".

"He repeatedly used the phrase 'age is just a number' when he encountered any reluctance," Mr Dunkerton said.

The court heard he often told his victims that he knew or went to school with their friends in order to lull them into a false sense of security.

"And on occasions he attempted to conceal his offending by telling the victims they have to keep it secret," Mr Dunkerton said.

When some kids rebuffed his advanced or called him a paedophile, he'd contact them using another account and pretend to be someone else.

Wees Nawia has pleaded guilty to 56 child sex offences including sodomising a 13-year-old boy in Cairns.

"He would at times become angry and abusive if he was rejected," Mr Dunkerton said.

Nawia has pleaded guilty to 56 charges including using electronic communication to procure a child under 16, involving a child in making child exploitation material, sodomy, unlawful carnal knowledge and indecent treatment of a child. He has been in custody since December 2015.

Mr Dunkerton has argued that a serious violent offender declaration should be made even if a jail term under 10 years is imposed.

The sentencing hearing continues.