Cairns man cleans cleans up with Isuzu D-Max win

LOYALTY has paid off for Isuzu Ute owner Paul Huntriss.

The cleaner from Gordonvale, south of Cairns, won a $51,000 Isuzu D-MAX 4x4 LS-Terrain after filling out an Isuzu Ute Service Plus Driving Report.

To help customers get the most out of their vehicle and understand more about their driving style, Isuzu Ute Australia has developed the printed report that evaluates vehicle use and provides tips to improve fuel efficiency.

"It could not have come at a better time,” he said.

"When they called me to tell me I had won a ute I thought it was a crank call. It was a good shock.”

Mr Huntriss and his wife, Brenda, bought a new D-Max diesel four years ago to replace a thirsty petrol Jeep.

"We love the D-Max. It's been a great vehicle,” he said.

Their old D-Max is staying in the family, with daughter Roxanne buying it off her parents.

Mr Huntriss said the D-Max had always been serviced by Isuzu Ute.

"I have no complaints at all,” he said.

They also were given a $100 voucher to be put towards servicing or accessories.

Another ute is up for grabs if owners complete a free driving report by June 30.

Isuzu Ute is one of the stars of the new vehicle market in Australia.

The company has set its sights on 30,000 annual sales by 2020 after its ninth consecutive year of double-digit sales growth in 2017, with just under 26,000 units across two models: the D-Max and MU-X seven-seater SUV.