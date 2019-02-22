Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Westcourt man has been charged with assaulting a young child in her bed.
A Westcourt man has been charged with assaulting a young child in her bed.
Crime

Man charged with assaulting child

by Grace Mason
22nd Feb 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over a terrifying incident where he allegedly broke into a Cairns home, lay beside a young girl and assaulted her.

It is alleged the child woke about 6.30am on Wednesday at a Mooroobool residence to find a man lying in her bed.

He spoke to her and grabbed her by the shoulder and leg, before leaving a short time later.

The girl, who was visibly distressed, but not physically injured, ran into her mothers bedroom and alerted her.

The woman ran outside and observed a man on the driveway before he fled on foot.

Investigations by police resulted in officers attending a Westcourt home yesterday where a 28-year-old man was taken into custody.

He has been charged by the Cairns Child Protection and Investigation Unit with one count each of assault, enter premises and commit an indictable offence and obstruct police and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on March 8.

More Stories

break ins cairns child editors picks sexual assault

Top Stories

    Investigations continue into how man sustained injuries

    premium_icon Investigations continue into how man sustained injuries

    News POLICE are calling for witnesses as they continue to piece together how a 45-year-old man sustained serious head and facial injuries on the mid north coast.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 10:15 AM
    Grieving father praises first responders to son's crash

    premium_icon Grieving father praises first responders to son's crash

    News His son was killed when his b-double ran off the road at Raleigh.

    Council launches campaign to build the best bypass

    Council launches campaign to build the best bypass

    News Coffs Harbour City Council has its controversial signs back up today

    What's next for Coffs boat ramp upgrade?

    premium_icon What's next for Coffs boat ramp upgrade?

    News Community looking ahead after $10 million funding assured.