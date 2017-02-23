Cahill's 'cricket pitch' complaint about Coffs

IT appears Australia's greatest Socceroo, Tim Cahill, isn't looking back too fondly on his Coffs Harbour experience.
Cahill and his Melbourne City teammates played against the Newcastle Jets in a Hyundai A-League clash at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on January 27 but the 37 year-old said the playing surface in Coffs Harbour wasn't to his liking.
"Coffs Harbour was a big one for me playing on a cricket pitch," Cahill said this morning during a press conference.
"It was a difficult trip, travelling almost 48 hours and the morning of the game and I had a bit of a knock."
The 2-1 loss to the Jets was the last time Cahill started in a match.
He was substituted off that night after 67 minutes and played for just a few minutes off the bench last week with a suspension in between those two appearances.