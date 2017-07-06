Cages put bird lives at risk from heavy metal poisoning

BIRD owners be aware, the very cage they are housed in could pose a life-threatening risk to your feathered friends.

Pacific Vetcare Dr Mathew Grabovsky has had a string of birds come through displaying signs of heavy metal toxicity in the last week.

The cause of this poisoning may well be from the cage the bird is housed in - zinc galvanised cages is one of the leading causes.

Pacific Vetcare said the only proven safe metal for cages was stainless steel and newer plastic coated cages.

Symptoms of heavy metal toxicity include the bird being fluffed up, sleepy or with eyes half closed.

The bird may also appear weak and regurgitate, and show neurological signs such as tremors, loss of coordination and seizures.

Treatment involves medications to bind the heavy metals. Most birds recover well if diagnosed and treated early.