Cafe to soon open at Sealy Lookout

ALL ABUZZ: The Nyanggan Gapi coffee van is set to become a permanent fixture at Sealy Lookout. Trevor Veale

PICTURE this: you're sipping a coffee with your freshly cooked meal, overlooking the beach side scenes and the rolling mountaintops that make up the Coffs Coast's unique landscape - all while supporting a good cause.

Well - with even Russell Crowe's tick of approval - the team at Nyanggan Gapi coffee van have announced the cafe is set to become a permanent fixture at Sealy Lookout.

A container cafe has now been installed at the Orara East State Forest lookout.

"We are super excited to be able to offer Coffs Coast locals and tourists alike the opportunity to sit and enjoy delicious coffee and meals at an iconic Coffs Coast hotspot,” Kirsten Atkinson said in a Facebook post.

"We'd love the community to come along and support our not-for-profit corporation and enjoy a Nyanggan/perfect coffee with us.”

Sales from the cafe are used to support Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation, which offers a range of programs such as after school learning centres, language revitalisation programs and culture camps for indigenous youth on the Coffs Coast.

Late last year Russell Crowe shared his support, popping up to Sealy Lookout and stopping to order a coffee from the Nyanggan Gapi van.