Cafe brewing up a green revolution

SALUTE: Salute Espresso's Eden Hookway-Jones, Kirby Burton and Adam Christiansen tout the coffee shop's new mug library.

YOU CAN now help save the world when you enjoy a cuppa.

Salute Espresso, tucked away in Park Ave Ln, has set its sights on one day getting rid of its disposable takeaway coffee cups completely.

Takeaway cups are lined with plastic that makes them hard to recycle. As a result, the cups are often tossed into landfill.

Salute manager Kirby Burton said the cafe's takeaway cups were biodegradable but the Coffs Harbour waste facilities were unable to process them.

She said the nearest site that could process such cups was Kempsey.

To combat this, she introduced a 'mug library'.

"I had a bit of a dream of a cup library,” Kirby said.

"I put a call out to our regular customers for their old mugs.”

The idea is if you don't have a reusable cup, you borrow one from the wall to take your coffee away.

It is encouraged you bring the cup or mug washed when you return it to Salute's friendly baristas.

Salute also stocks the Australian invented KeepCup, so you have no excuse to throw away your next takeaway cup.