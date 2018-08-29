Cadbury introduce new flavour of Roses

LAST year, our friends across the ditch decided to meddle with the Cadbury Roses chocolates, by pulling the Cherry Ripe flavour from each and every box.

Being replaced with Dark Mocha and Salted Caramel, it was a controversial change that didn't impact our purple boxes.

But now, a shake-up is finally upon us, with Cadbury announcing they have "reinvented" and "refreshed" the Roses box we've grown to love.

Cadbury have changed up their Roses chocolate offerings. Picture: Confectionery / Chocolate.

Forget the peppermint patty flavour you once hunted for, it's now been replaced with an extra crunch. And if you'd always pined for a white chocolate, you're now in luck.

For the first time since Roses rolled out 70 years ago, White Raspberry will be included in the boxes. As well as Vanilla Nougat.

The other flavours inside the box have been refreshed with; Hazelnut Crème Crisp, Turkish delight, Hazelnut Swirl, Caramel Deluxe, Classic Caramel, Dark Mocha Nougat and the Classic Milk.

But what will really send consumers in to a spin? Well, the twist wrappers are now a thing of the past. You may want to call for help, because how we will differentiate between Favourites and Roses while rummaging through a box late at night I'll never know.

Roses have added two new flavours to their box, and the twisting wrappers are now a thing of the past.

According to a spokesperson, the new wrapping - dubbed 'flow wrap' - will end "accidental unwrapping and minimise flavour transfer between pieces".

While the brand has brought in new flavours over the years, a spokesperson says this is the biggest revamp they've seen.

An example of this is the classic Peppermint Crème, which has now evolved to the Peppermint Crème Crunch.

"This new evolution of Cadbury Roses reflects the changing taste preferences of consumers," a spokesperson said.