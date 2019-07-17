SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

ONE uber trendy Byron Bay eatery has done away with cutlery in a bid to take the concept of 'finger food' to new heights.

That's right, Supernatural Cellars in Byron's eat street Bay Lane doesn't have a knife or fork to be seen.

In fact, the most you might get to sop up a share plate of delicious meatballs is a toothpick or two.

Sure, it's a little bit messier but there's plenty of napkins to go around and it must save on the washing up.

So the marinated sardines were pretty easy to pick up, and the grilled octopus was big enough to come to grips with.

But the meatballs (like mama would make) are melt in the mouth, but only if you can get it into your mouth without wearing the tomato sauce all over your nice white shirt.

Supernatural Cellars owner Peter Windrim is excited to offer a unique experience in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

Warm crusty bread will help the situation and you can sop, soak, dip and scrape the plate and lick your fingers to boot. You can even lick the plate if you like.

Food blog Get Forked and Fly describes it as a bit "cool for cats - in a good way".

Supernatural is the brainchild of former Hunter Valley winemaker Peter Windrim and hospitality identity Andy Love, who also co-owns Lennox Head dining hotspot Shelter.

Mr Windrim said the new restaurant-bar as "dark, noisy, fun and a bit irreverent" but "still with a bit of polish and sophistication to it".

It's a place where ones and twos can squeeze in and sit at tables or at the bar and share exquisite food with some seriously good naturally made wine.

When a bright orange glass of wine is brought to the table and it tastes like nectar from the gods you truly know you are experiencing something Supernatural.