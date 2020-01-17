Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daily Telegraph
Daily Telegraph
Crime

Byron-bound truck driver caught with $1M weed haul

by Georgia Clark
17th Jan 2020 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver has been busted by police after allegedly stashing hundreds of bags of weed in the boot of a truck while driving high on route to Byron Bay.

Police pulled over the truck driver on the Pacific Highway in the state's far north around 9am on Thursday after noticing him driving erratically.

Cops found a $1 million weed stash after stopping a truck driver who was allegedly driving while high Picture: NSW Police
Cops found a $1 million weed stash after stopping a truck driver who was allegedly driving while high Picture: NSW Police

They spoke to the 36-year-old man before testing him positive for drugs.

The man was arrested and the truck was searched, revealing 145 bags of weed with a street value of $1 million.

Police also found a stash of methamphetamine.

Cops loaded the whopping weed stash onto their highway patrol car.

The Marrickville man was charged with supply a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, two counts of drug possession and driving under the influence of a prohibited drug.

He has been refused bail to appear before Byron Bay Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
crime drug bust drugs truck driver truckie weed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dog friendly cafe recognised for unique concept

        premium_icon Dog friendly cafe recognised for unique concept

        News WHEN you crave a coffee but also want to spend quality time with your dog, where do you go? Maggie’s Dog Cafe, Shop and Salon in Moonee Beach of course.

        Crime scene established near Clarence River

        premium_icon Crime scene established near Clarence River

        Crime ‘They’ve approached police and let them know they’ve found it, we’ve come down and...

        Lifeguards’ bid to avoid last year’s tragic summer

        premium_icon Lifeguards’ bid to avoid last year’s tragic summer

        News This time last year four tourists had lost their lives in the surf.

        Coffs to pilot regional Seniors Travel Card

        premium_icon Coffs to pilot regional Seniors Travel Card

        News 80 locals will try out the $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card.