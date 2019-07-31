Byron Bay property is expensive, sky is also blue

PRIVATE OASIS: 6 Blackbutt Place in Byron Bay sold last week for $2.85 million.

PRIVATE OASIS: 6 Blackbutt Place in Byron Bay sold last week for $2.85 million.

COULD Byron Bay be the most expensive place to buy a home in Australia?

Call it the Hemsworth Effect or whatever you like, that's what last week's statistics allude to.

The four most expensive homes sold last week all sit in the Byron Shire, and all sold for more than $1 million, with the most expensive being 6 Blackbutt Place, Byron Bay, at $2.85 million.

Sold by Pacifico Property, 6 Blackbutt Place is described as being "spectacular" and as a "private oasis".

Architecturally designed, this five bed, three bath home features expansive open living with raw oak timber flooring.

Set on a 813 sq m block, the property features the main home, as well as a bungalow for the in-laws or as an artist's retreat.

It was even featured in Home Beautiful Magazine, March 2016.

The other 19 top sellers last week were:

$1,450,000: 2/52 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay - Byron Bay Property Sales

2/52 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay - Byron Bay Property Sales $1,175,000: 9 Meadows Close, Bangalow - Elders, Bangalow

9 Meadows Close, Bangalow - Elders, Bangalow $1,106,000: 4 Hanlon Court, Bangalow - Parkinson, Byron Bay

4 Hanlon Court, Bangalow - Parkinson, Byron Bay $1,100,000: 133 The Channon Road, The Channon - One Agency, Goonellabah

133 The Channon Road, The Channon - One Agency, Goonellabah $995,000: 18 Muli Muli Avenue, Ocean Shores - Katrina Beohm Real Estate, East Lismore

18 Muli Muli Avenue, Ocean Shores - Katrina Beohm Real Estate, East Lismore $895,000: 23 McKinnon Street, East Ballina - Century 21, Ballina

23 McKinnon Street, East Ballina - Century 21, Ballina $820,000: 16 Porter Street, Byron Bay - Precise Property, Brookvale

16 Porter Street, Byron Bay - Precise Property, Brookvale $685,000: 10 Tallowwood Court, Woombah - Ray White, Yamba

10 Tallowwood Court, Woombah - Ray White, Yamba $635,000: 2/54 Gibbon Street, Lennox Head - LJ Hooker, Lennox Head

2/54 Gibbon Street, Lennox Head - LJ Hooker, Lennox Head $615,000: 2 Ahern Circuit, Cumbalum - Elders, Lennox Head

2 Ahern Circuit, Cumbalum - Elders, Lennox Head $580,000: 50 Clavan Street, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina

50 Clavan Street, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina $557,500: 12 Bolding Street, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina

12 Bolding Street, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina $539,000: 8 Cavendish Road, Goonellabah - First National, Lismore

8 Cavendish Road, Goonellabah - First National, Lismore $525,000: 12 George Street, Murwillumbah - First National, Murwillumbah

12 George Street, Murwillumbah - First National, Murwillumbah $500,000: 30 James Road, Goonellabah - Higgins, Lismore

30 James Road, Goonellabah - Higgins, Lismore $497,000: 9/28 Dorothy Street, Murwillumbah - Elders, Murwillumbah

9/28 Dorothy Street, Murwillumbah - Elders, Murwillumbah $480,000: 1/14 Claire Circuit, West Ballina - McGrath, Ballina

1/14 Claire Circuit, West Ballina - McGrath, Ballina $495,000: 200 Old Dyraaba Road, Woodview - First National, Casino

200 Old Dyraaba Road, Woodview - First National, Casino $470,000: 7/14 Teraglin Place, Ballina, Professionals Ballina & Lennox Head

Data is supplied by RP Data for The Northern Star.