Bypass will save locals from crashes

COFFS HARBOUR BYPASS: The official announcement attended by Kevin Hogan, Member for Page, Luke Hartsuyker, Federal Member for Cowper, Michael McCormack, Deputy Prime Minister and Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight. Trevor Veale

THE funding of the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass has been long overdue.

For decades, Slater and Gordon has represented people who have been injured in motor vehicle accidents in and around the Coffs Harbour stretch of the highway.

The Federal Government's decision to build the $971 million bypass means when it is operational it will drastically reduce the severity and prevalence of this issue, moving hordes of traffic away from the town and onto open highway where they belong.

Historically, we've seen a number clients who have been injured in accidents north and south of the main Coffs Harbour strip with a critical factor being a motorist's inability to deal with the different speeds and traffic conditions.

There have been a number of incidents involving heavy trucks along this stretch of road.

For locals just trying to get around the city, it can often prove difficult navigating around these trucks, which really shouldn't be coming into town unless it is their actual destination.

We've also seen motorcyclists injured, who are obviously harder to see in heavy traffic - getting caught in blind spots and travelling in between lanes.

Typically, when motorcyclists are involved in collisions their injuries tend to be more severe.

On a road like the existing Pacific Highway through Coffs Harbour, it appears that the current conditions exacerbate the likelihood of accidents.

It's also important that there are adequate rest stops along the bypass lest it prompt drivers to continue driving instead of taking the rest they may have taken driving through town.

This funding is an important step for Coffs Harbour locals and all users of that stretch of road.

Doug Williams, Senior Lawyer, Slater and Gordon

Dog attacks are a concern across the Coffs Coast. Contributed

Policy change to combat dog attacks

IN order to prevent so many dog attacks the council need to modernise its procedures.

The 1993 Animals act states councils have a high degree of autonomy, responsibility and accountability - as well as flexibility to devise strategies to deliver services.

Under the 1998 Animals Act Councils are encouraged to develop policies and procedures for exercising their functions.

If other responsible councils have policies to automatically fine any dog found roaming, including photographic evidence, or not under effective control, then so too can this council. They choose rather to run a rate payer funded free taxi service for roaming dogs, have procedures that stifle complaints, neglect their duty of care for public safety and pander to irresponsible dog owners.

Unleashed and menacing dogs have become a public hazard.

A. Thomas, Woolgoolga

FOR SALE: The Pittsworth Plaza Shopping Centre, complete with a Woolworths and seven speciality stores, is now on the market. Contributed

Thank you to Woolies caring staff

I WOULD would like to thank Sam, Sue and Shannon for all there help last Thursday when I became quite ill at the check out.

I was given water, a chair to sit on and a cold wet paper towel on my neck.

Sam sat with me until I felt a bit better, then helped me push my trolley back to my car, I had to sit back down on the way.

Sam then went back to Woolworths and the manager Shannon came over.

He took me back to my car and drove it home with Sam following and they bought my groceries into the house for me.

Then they rang to make sure I was okay.

They were all just so helpful.

It just goes to show there are still great caring people in the world today.

A big thank you to all of you.

The best Woolworths ever. You employ great people. Thanking you.

Marie Croft, Coffs Harbour

Solar panel growth. Trevor Veale/ The

Is investment in renewables paying off?

THERE has been in the last decade massive costs to installing solar and wind power generation and subsidised by the people's money with zero dollars invested in new modern fossil power generation.

Is there a media enterprise or other agency that has the spine to research, and present the comparison of the monies spent versus the output and reliability in comparison to an equal expenditure with coal or gas power plants.

It seems that in a nation like us, a first world nation, that no business plan or comparison analysis between the two, solar/wind and coal/gas, has been completed ensuring that the end best product is presented and adopted for the betterment of this nation, not the whole planet.

We do not buy a home or vehicle without comparing what is best for our needs and price we would pay so why must we accept a political decision that has not been through the same scrutiny?

Robert S Buick

Road workers wife calls for motorists to be considerate at crash scenes. John McCutcheon

Patience needed at accident scenes

IT WAS very sad to hear about the lady who lost her life in the accident.

She will be remembered fondly by many people.

I just wanted to mention something.

The father of my children was called to do traffic control at the accident.

He said the majority of drivers were patient and understood what was going on, which he appreciated, however there were also a few individuals who were very annoyed about the situation and the inconvenience of being held up.

The traffic controllers are only trying to do their job and at the same time keep everyone as safe as possible.

They aren't trying to be a pain.

They are just doing the job they are sent to do just like anyone else.

I think there needs to be a bit more thought and compassion when it comes to situations like this.

Esther Lyn

Power bills. Trevor Veale

Why we pay more for our power bills

A RECENT article showed that a phone call can get you a discount from your electricity retailer on your electricity usage.

You can choose your retailer.

Where we miss out on the North Coast is on the daily supply charge from the wholesaler.

On the North Coast that is Essential Energy.

They charge us all $1.41.01 (ex-GST) per day.

This is passed on by the retailer without a discount.

You cannot choose your wholesaler.

The daily supply charge by Ausgrid (wholesaler) in Sydney is 83.39 cents per day.

The daily supply charge by Endeavour Energy (wholesaler) on the South Coast is 82.89 cents per day.

Can anyone explain how a 69 per cent higher charge (than Ausgrid) for us on the North Coast can be justified?

I am interested in the replies to this letter from the Electricity Ombudsman who is yet to reply to my phone call on May 9 (I have a case number), our state MP and Essential Energy.

John Wackett

Arrawarra Headland

A Palestinian man reads verses of the Quran, Islam's holy book, during the month of Ramadan at Al Emari mosque in Gaza City. Hatem Moussa

A stereotype that must change

SONIA Kruger made a fundamental mistake in her very public comments about Muslims two years ago. She wrongly expressed a very populous, ill-informed opinion.

As an employer on the Coffs Coast, I must admit I probably shared similar views after 911.

But when you see the honest, hardworking, family mentality of many of the Coffs Coast's Muslim refugees and how they have transitioned into life in Coffs with minimal fuss or incident, I believe it is only a positive thing that more Muslim migrants are brought into Australia to improve this country's diversity.

Just as you can't pigeonhole a nationality you can't pigeonhole a religion.

Dianna Baker

Some drivers still don't get the message. monkeybusinessimages

Police using mobile phones while driving

WHILE I understand the Police have an exemption for mobile phone use while driving, what I can't understand is why don't they use the hands-free facilities in vehicles? But even more so, the question I ask is, what special super powers do the police possess that will protect them and the public from potential accidents that could cause damage, injuries or loss of life?

Could any police officer please let me know.

As an ex-police officer myself I did not have any super powers bestowed upon me.

Stan Sykes