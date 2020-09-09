BYPASS UPDATE: Talks begin with construction industry

Federal MP Pat Conaghan, State MP Gurmesh Singh and NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole made the announcement in Coffs Harbour today.

Federal MP Pat Conaghan, State MP Gurmesh Singh and NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole made the announcement in Coffs Harbour today.

EARLY discussions with the construction industry on building the $1.2 billion Coffs Harbour bypass have begun.

It is said that the project - which is the town's largest infrastructure project - will support 12,000 jobs over its life cycle, including 2,000 locals jobs for Coffs during construction.

And according to NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole, these early talks will mean the 14km bypass is delivered "as quickly as possible."

Minister Toole joined Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh and Federal MP Pat Conaghan in Coffs Harbour today to make the announcement.

He said the Market Interaction Process will seek industry feedback on the best way forward for delivery of the bypass.

"It's a pretty simple equation: we want to get the benefit of this early interaction with the construction market so that we can get shovels in the ground sooner," he said.

Coffs Harbour Bypass.

"The community has helped shape the design for the bypass - now we want to engage with the experts in the field to ensure we are well-positioned to get on with the next step to delivering it as soon as planning approval is received."

Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan acknowledged the process had so far taken some time, but said Transport for NSW plan to begin the early works as soon as this approval is achieved.

"The procurement phase takes time on a big project like the Coffs Harbour bypass and more announcements will be made as planning progresses," Mr Conaghan said.

"We've taken our time to get this project right, but I'm excited that it's moving forward because it will make our region an even better place to live, work and visit."

The project, which is co-funded by the Federal and State Governments, will carry more than 12,000 vehicles a day out of the centre of Coffs, and will reduce travel time by as much as 12 minutes.

It is said the $1.2 billion Coffs Harbour Bypass project will see more than 12,000 vehicle carried out of the CBD a day.

That's according to Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

"We've taken the steps needed to get planning approval for the bypass and now we want to see quick progress made to lock in the best contract model to build it," Mr McCormack said.

These sentiments were echoed by Gurmesh Singh MP, who said he was excited local companies would be given a "real shot" in getting involved.

The project team will continue to inform the community about the tender and contract process as it progresses.